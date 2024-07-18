FCC to Consider Adding Missing Person Alert Codes to EAS Systems at August Open Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced that the tentative agenda for the August Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2024 will include updates to EAS systems and additional efforts for combating robocalls.

The FCC described the agenda items as follows:

Establishing a Missing and Endangered Persons Alert Code – The Commission will consider a Report and Order to establish a Missing and Endangered Persons event code that will provide law enforcement, EAS Participants, and WEA providers with a means to quickly disseminate information pertaining to missing and endangered persons cases. (PS Docket Nos. 15-91, 15-94)

Protecting Consumers from Unwanted Artificial Intelligence Robocalls – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose steps to protect consumers from the abuse of AI in robocalls and robotexts alongside actions that clear the path for positive uses of AI, including its use to improve access to the telephone network for people with disabilities. (CG Docket No. 23-362)

Strengthening a Key Tool for Combatting Robocalls – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose and seek comment on procedural measures to promote the highest level of diligence when providers submit required information to the Robocall Mitigation Database, technical validation solutions to identify data discrepancies in filings, and accountability measures to ensure and improve the overall quality of submissions in the Robocall Mitigation Database. (WC Docket No. 24-213; MD Docket No. 10-234)

Restricted Adjudicatory Matter – The Commission will consider a restricted adjudicatory matter from the Media Bureau.

Enforcement Bureau Action – The Commission will consider an enforcement action.

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. While the Open Meeting is open to the public, the FCC headquarters building is not open access, and all guests must check in with and be screened by FCC security at the main entrance on L Street. Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live .