FCC Suspends Website During Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission suspended its website on Tuesday in the wake of the shutdown of the federal government triggered by an impasse between Republicans and Democrats over Obamacare.



“We regret the disruption, but during the federal government-wide shutdown, the FCC is limited to performing duties that are immediately necessary for the safety of life or the protection of property,” the commission’s URL placeholder stated. “FCC online systems will not be available until further notice.”



Links were posted to six forms that included a directive on procedures for filing.



“Any materials, with the exception of [Network Outage Reporting System] filings, that otherwise would be required to be filed with the commission during the suspension of operations or on the day of return to normal operations ,will be due on the business day following the day of return to normal operations.”



The NORS filing system will remain available during the shutdown for reporting disruptions to telecommunications networks.







