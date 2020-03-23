FCC Stops Hand Delivery of Files During Coronavirus Crisis

WASHINGTON—With the spread of coronavirus continuing to grow, the FCC has announced that it has closed its hand-delivery file location at its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

As an alternative, the FCC is encouraging outside parties to utilize its electronic filing systems. Except for when the filer requests that materials be withheld from public inspection, any document may be submitted electronically through the Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS).

In the event that a paper filing must be sent, the FCC asks that UPS, FedEX, Freight or any other overnight mail service be sent to:

Federal Communication Commission

9050 Junction Drive

Annapolis Junction, MD 20701

All United States Postal Service first class, express and priority mail can be sent to FCC headquarters (445 12th St., SW, Washington, D.C. 20554).

If a party is unable to meet a deadline because of the hand-delivery closure, a waiver can be requested of the applicable deadline to the extent permitted by law, says the FCC.

While a temporary measure, the closure of hand deliveries will continue for the foreseeable future. This follows the FCC previously closing its headquarters to visitors except in the case of operational necessity and special permission.