FCC Bars Visitors from Facilities Due to Coronavirus

WASHINGTON—The FCC is shuttering its doors to visitors, effective immediately, as a response to the coronavirus, which was officially labeled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The FCC said that for the foreseeable future, no visitors will be allowed into its facilities, with the exception of those receiving special permission from the Office of Managing Director. However, the FCC said that such permission will be restricted unless there is a clear operational necessity.

FCC employees have also been instructed to telework unless they cannot otherwise accomplish their work.

It will remain business as usual, however, as the commission plans to conduct its regular and ongoing work. It encourages those with business before the FCC to schedule necessary meetings by teleconference.

Consulting with the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, the Office of Managing Director and Office of General Counsel, the FCC will monitor developments regarding the coronavirus and implement new or ease precautions should circumstances change.