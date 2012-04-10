FCC set to take up channel-sharing regulatory framework

The FCC is due to take up the regulatory framework for channel sharing, a key component of the agency’s plan to clear TV spectrum for use by wireless Internet broadband providers, at its next open meeting, scheduled for April 27, 2012, at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C.

According to a tentative schedule for the meeting, the commission will consider a Report and Order to set up the regulations for channel sharing, as well as several other items.

These include:

Enhanced disclosure requirements for TV stations Report and Order regarding putting stations’ public file online;

A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding Universal Service Fund contributions;

A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding noncommercial educational station fundraising for third-party non-profit groups;

A Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding telephone “cramming” charges.