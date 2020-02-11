FCC Seeking $482M from FY 2021 Budget Plan

WASHINGTON—The White House released its proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Monday, Feb. 10, and the FCC has followed suit by releasing its requested budget to conduct its operations.

The commission is seeking $481.59 million to conduct its operations in FY 2021, which represents just a 0.3% increase from FY 2020. A good chunk of that operation budget comes in the form of the $134.5 million request for spectrum auction authority.

The FCC provided four “strategic goals for 2021” in its budget proposal: closing the digital divide, promoting innovation, protecting consumers and public safety, and reforming the FCC’s processes—its efforts to modernize its operations and programs.

The FCC said it plans to operate with the its current staffing level of 1,448 people.

