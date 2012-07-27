FCC Schedules Demos of Public Inspection File Interface

WASHINGTON: The FCC will conduct public online “screensharing” demonstrations of the database it developed to host the online public inspection file for television broadcast stations, on Monday and Tuesday, July 30 and 31. The Monday demo is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET; the Tuesday one at 4 p.m. ET. The FCC will demonstrate the interface to be used by television stations to file documents required to be placed in the online database. The screensharing demo will be available online only. It will provide high-resolution views of the application screens and cover the material presented during the July 17, 2012 demonstration.



The database has been developed in connection with the FCC’s recent order requiring television broadcast stations to post their public inspection files online in a central, commission-hosted database. These rules go into effect Aug. 2, 2012.



The screensharing demonstration is part of the commitment made by the commission to test the online public file and educate the public regarding its use. The demonstration will inform broadcasters and others of the design and content of the online file, how stations will upload information to the file, how file sharing tools like Dropbox and Box can be used for uploading, and other ways in which the FCC is working to facilitate access to its public databases.



Persons interested in participating may do so by visiting www.fcc.gov/events/demonstrations-online-public-inspection-file-interface, prior to the Monday or Tuesday session, and clicking the link for the appropriate session online and teleconference information. The online demonstration will provide access to an Internet site for viewing; the audio portion of the demonstration will be conducted by teleconference. Parties must join the call before the scheduled start time. Send an email to fcc504-at-fcc-dot-gov, or call the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau at 202-418-0530 (voice) or 202-418-0432 (TTY).