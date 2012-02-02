FCC Requests Comments on Telcordia Technologies White Space Trial



The 45-day public trial of Telcordia Technologies Inc.'s TV bands database system was completed on Jan. 20. Telcordia filed its Summary Report of the public trial three days later. This Wednesday, the FCC requested comments on the public trial and specifically encouraged participants in the trial to report "any inaccuracies or other issues with any aspect of the database system to Telcordia."



Two of the comments submitted to Telcordia during the trial involved participants who were searching the database for available channels for wireless microphones and discovered that a channel might not be available if a wireless microphone user had previously registered that channel. Telcordia has modified the system so that once a wireless microphone is registered on a channel, that channel continued to show it's available for wireless microphones, but is marked as not available for white space devices.



Another commenter requested changes to the multichannel video program distributor (MVPD) registration capability to include TV translators. Telcordia has requested that the FCC provide the "appropriate registration facility."



In response to comments received during the public trial, Telcordia made some changes to its system. These included modification of its LP-Aux registration on any combination—up to all—of television channels 2 through 51. All seven days of the week can now be simultaneously checked for "Days of the Week" recurrence. However, in case you're thinking this could be an easy way to protect all channels at all times during every day of the week for wireless mic use, remember that the FCC has said low power auxiliary licensees and users could be subject to FCC actions for registering frequencies and/or times they weren't actually using.



Out of the 10 conditionally designated TV Band Device Database Managers, two have now completed their public trial: Spectrum Bridge and Telcordia. The remaining potential database managers are Comsearch, Frequency Finder, Google, KB Enterprises LLC and LS Telcom, Neustar, WSdb LLC, and Microsoft.



