FCC releases full text of National Broadband Plan

The FCC unveiled its National Broadband Plan to Congress and the public March 16. The plan proposes various strategies to provide ubiquitous broadband Internet access as well as recommends that the agency reclaim 120MHz of spectrum in efforts to free up 500MHz for future wireless broadband Internet service.

Click here for full text (PDF) of the report, and here to download individual chapters from the FCC’s Broadband.gov Web site.

