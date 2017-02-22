FCC Plans Post-Auction Procedures Workshop

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission’s Incentive Auction Task Force and the Media Bureau will host a public workshop to review procedures related to the post-auction broadcast transition on Monday, March 13, 2017.



Following the auction, now in the assignment phase, the commission will issue a public notice beginning the 39-month period during which some full-power and Class A broadcast television stations must transition to post-auction channel assignments in the reorganized television band.



The workshop will include presentations and panels by commission staff focusing on post-auction procedures. The workshop will be held in the commission meeting room at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C., and will be open to the public.



Additional details, including the exact times and format for the workshop, how to register, how to view the workshop remotely, and how to obtain reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities will be released at a later date.