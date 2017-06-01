FCC, OSHA Release ‘Communications Tower Best Practice Guide’

WASHINGTON—The FCC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have released the “Communications Tower Best Practice Guide,” a book that is meant to promote safety procedures for tower workers and hopefully reduce tower work fatalities.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and OSHA Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor Dorothy Dougherty issued a joint statement with the Guide’s release:

“The guide is a result of the long-standing commitment of both agencies to ensuring the safety of tower workers. In the spirit of good government and cooperation, our agencies have hosted workshops with input from industry stakeholders to identify and establish accepted practices for performing communication tower work safely. The guide is an important step to reduce the tragic number of fatalities involved in communications tower work. We thank the staffers of both agencies for their work and look forward to our continued partnership as we continue to meet the demand for mobile broadband.”

The “Communications Tower Best Practice Guide” can be accessed here.