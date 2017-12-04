FCC Opens Biennial Ownership Filing Window

WASHINGTON—The window is open and now it's time to file.

The Federal Communications Commission has opened the 2017 filing window for broadcasters to submit biennial broadcast ownership report. The window opened on Dec. 1 and all ownership reports must be filed by March 2, 2018.

All licensees of commercial and noncommercial LPTV and Class A TV stations (as well as AM and FM stations) are required to file one of two forms—either Former 323 for commercial stations or Form 323-E for noncommercial stations. The filing must include information that reflects ownership interests that existed as of Oct. 1, 2017.

And it's not just licensees that are required to file: Any entity with an attributable interest in one of the above-mentioned stations must file as well.

Filers must make sure to file their Form 323 or 323-E electronically using the commission's Licensing and Management System database. Keep in mind that no paper submissions will be accepted.

For those looking for assistance in filing, check out the FCC's FAQ page here. The page also contains a link to a recent information session during which Media Bureau staff demonstrated how to draft and file commercial and noncommercial biennial broadcast ownership reports in LMS.

For those who need assistance logging into LMS or accessing the forms, the commission can be reached by phone at 877-480-3201, online or via email at form323@fcc.gov.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio World.