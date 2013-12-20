FCC OK's Gannett-Belo Deal

McLEAN, VA. and DALLAS — Gannett and Belo announced today that the Federal Communications Commission granted approval for Gannett’s acquisition of Belo. All regulatory approvals for the transaction have been received. Closing is expected early next week upon completion of remaining customary closing conditions.



The companies announced Monday that Belo’s CBS affiliate in St. Louis, KMOV-TV, would be sold to secure approval from the U.S. Department of Justice. Gannett owns the local NBC affiliate in St. Louis, KSDK-TV. Gannett’s intent to acquire Belo for $2.2 billion in cash and debt assumption was announced last June.