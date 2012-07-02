FCC Offers Technical Support for KidVid Filings

WASHINGTON: Children’s Television Programming Reports (FCC Form 398) are due to the Federal Communications Commission July 10. The commission today said commercial TV stations could start filing the forms electronically starting today.



“To support stations’ timely and accurate filing, the commission has included KidVid Support within the Children’s Educational Television Reporting—Form 398 information page to provide troubleshooting guidance and FAQs,” the commission said.



Further Internet assistance is available at http://esupport.fcc.gov/request.htm. Filers must select “Children’s Television Reporting System (CDBS—KidVid)” from the FCC System dropdown menu. Phone assistance is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, at 1-877-480-3201, option 2.



The Children’s Television Programming Reports identify the programming that a commercial television station has aired to serve the educational and informational needs of children.