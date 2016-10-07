FCC Moves Repack Webinar to Oct. 17

WASHINGTON—The FCC webinar on the post-incentive auction transition has been rescheduled from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17. The reason for the move is because the Institute of Electronics Engineers and the NAB notified the FCC of potential conflict with the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Symposium that is set for Oct. 12-14; many of the people attending the symposium are in the FCC’s targeted audience.

The webinar will be hosted by the Incentive Auction Task Force, Media Bureau, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and the Office of Engineering and Technology and is meant to provide an overview of the proposed repack plan. The webinar will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

