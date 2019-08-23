FCC Issues Comment Deadline for Additional KidVid Rules

WASHINGTON—Following the commission’s vote to give broadcasters greater flexibility to meet KidVid requirements, the FCC also issued a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that deals with educational and information programming, and has now announced its comment deadlines.

The FNPRM states that the FCC is “seeking additional comment on the creation of a framework under which television broadcast stations could satisfy their children’s programming obligations, by relying, in part, on special efforts to produce or support children’s educational and informational programming on other stations in their markets.”

In the previous NPRM, broadcasters seemed to be in favor of such a regulation. The NAB told the FCC in comments it filed that TV stations that share a market should have the option to put their kid programming on channels suitable for a younger audience, and for an owner of two stations in a market to air most or all of its E/I programming on one of them.

Comments on the FNPRM will be Sept. 16. Reply comments will be due by Oct. 15.