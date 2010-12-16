FCC Includes Broadcasters on Advisory Committee



Last week the FCC announced members of the Video Programming and Emergency Access Advisory Committee (VPEAAC).



Broadcast community members include Mark Turits from CBS and Kelly Williams from NAB. Other names on VPEAAC familiar to broadcasters include Wayne Luplow from LG Electronics, Clyde Smith from Turner Broadcasting System, and Eric Small from Modulation Sciences, Inc.



The VPEAAC will focus on matters pertaining to IP closed captioning, video description, access to emergency information and user interface accessibility.



At its first meeting on January 13, VPEAAC will be divided into four working groups with specific tasks.



Working Group 1 will deal with IP closed captioning and the protocols, technical capabilities and procedures needed to encode, transport, receive and render it. Working Group 2 will focus on passthrough of closed captioning and video description, offering recommendations to ensure compatibility between video programming delivered using IP and the devices receiving and displaying the programming. Working Group 3 covers emergency information and ways to make it available on video programming in a manner accessible to persons who are blind or visually impaired. Working Group 4 has the task of identifying and recommending the standards, protocols, and procedures needed to make user interfaces, apparatus functions, on screen text menus and video programming guides and menus provided on navigation devices accessible.



