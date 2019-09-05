FCC Grants Extension for Closed Caption Comments

WASHINGTON—The FCC has acquiesced to requests from the NAB and NCTA-The Internet & Television Association to shift the comment deadlines for the proposed rules for live closed captioning by a month. The deadlines, which were previously set for Sept. 13 and Spet. 30, are now set for Oct. 15 for comments and Oct. 30 for reply comments.

NAB and NCTA filed a motion to extend the deadline on Aug. 26 because of a conference that is scheduled for Oct. 2 between the associations and the deaf and hard of hearing community, arguing the extension would allow them “to prepare comments that reflect closed captioning quality discussions” during the conference.

The FCC found that the NAB and NCTA showed good cause for the extension that would serve the public interest.