FCC field hearings to examine resiliency of communications network

The Federal Communications Commission will hold field hearings next year to examine the impact of Hurricane Sandy and other natural disasters on communications networks and ways to improve their resiliency, the agency announced last week.

No dates have yet been set for the hearings. However, the first of the planned series will be held in New York, the FCC said. Others will be held in areas affected by other natural disasters. The hearings will focus on the challenges faced by communications service provides, government officials, emergency personnel and consumers.

“This unprecedented storm has revealed new challenges that will require a national dialogue around ideas and actions to ensure the resilience of communications

networks,” said FCC chairman Julius Genachowski in a Web announcement of the hearings. Genachowski called on “all stakeholders to engage constructively in the period ahead.”

According to the announcement, the hearings will seek answers to a series of questions, including: