FCC Extends Comment Deadline on EAS Changes

WASHINGTON—Equipment manufacturers, broadcast groups and state associations have requested the FCC provide more time for comments to be made on the proposed Emergency Alert Rule Changes. The FCC announced on Thursday that it would honored that request.

The original due date for comments on the NPRM was March 24, with a deadline for reply comments on June 7. Now, the new comment date will be June 8 with reply comments due on July 8.

