FCC Establishes Spectrum Steering Team

WASHINGTON, D.C.—FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the establishment of the Spectrum Steering Team that will lead the FCC’s efforts to develop and implement forward-looking spectrum policies and carry out the National Spectrum Strategy.

The FCC reported that the Spectrum Steering Team brings together policy experts, economists, and engineers from across the Commission—including the Office of Economics and Analytics, Office of Engineering and Technology, Space Bureau, and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau—to drive spectrum policy and planning efforts that will ensure U.S. wireless leadership.

“Demand for spectrum is growing at a breakneck pace as wireless technology expands and transforms so much in our economy and modern life, so we need to get creative with spectrum policies,” said chairwoman Rosenworcel. “The National Spectrum Strategy is a good start, and the Spectrum Steering Team will put its experience, talent and leadership to work helping to shape a bright wireless future.”

The Spectrum Steering Team will be co-led by Susan Mort, deputy chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, and Ira Keltz, deputy chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology. Krista Witanowski, legal advisor in OET, will serve as chief of staff.

The agency said that the Spectrum Steering Team will coordinate the FCC’s National Spectrum Strategy implementation efforts—including active participation in the in-depth study of 2,786 megahertz of spectrum for repurposing across key bands—and collaborate with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, federal agencies, and stakeholders.

The Spectrum Steering Team will be seeking input from stakeholders on how the FCC can best support the National Spectrum Strategy implementation efforts, the FCC said.

In addition to the work of the Spectrum Steering Team, FCC leadership and staff will continue to participate as part of Interagency Spectrum Advisory Council (ISAC), which serves as the principal interagency forum for senior agency officials to advise NTIA on spectrum policy matters.

Requests for meetings with the Spectrum Steering Team can be sent to sst@fcc.gov.