FCC Denies Exclusivity for WISN-TV



WASHINGTON: WISN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Milwaukee, has been denied exclusivity from the Federal Communications Commission. The station previously filed a petition with the FCC, asking it to waive rules prohibiting cable operators from deleting the duplicated programming of a “significantly viewed” station. Specifically, WISN wanted WLS-TV, the ABC affiliate in Chicago, booted off the Timer Warner Cable system serving Racine, Wis. WLS opposed the petition, WISN replied, and the FCC ruled.



WISN had claimed that ratings for WLS fell short of that required to be considered significantly viewed in the Racine market. WLS argued that the cable system serving Racine extended into other markets and would extend WISN’s exclusivity claim. The Chicago station also disputed the ratings data. The FCC determined that WISN’s data did not demonstrate that WLS was not significantly viewed in Racine, and therefore denied the Milwaukee affiliate’s petition.



