FCC Delays Implementation of New EAS Requirements

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC has agreed in part to delay the implementation of a requirement that television broadcasters aurally describe visual but non-textual emergency information, such as maps or other graphic displays.

The current waver had been scheduled to expire on May 26, 2023. The new ruling extends the waver for an additional 18 month period ending November 26, 2024.

In granting the extension of the waiver, the FCC’s Media Bureau noted that: “It is undisputed that the broadcast industry still has not been able to identify an automated technical solution to ensure timely, accurate, and reliable descriptions of images and dynamic video conveying visual emergency information over existing broadcast systems. While [the American Council of the Blind] ACB and [the American Foundation for the Blind] AFB question whether the broadcast industry has made a good faith effort to achieve the accessible emergency information requirements, according to NAB, it has engaged with stakeholders both inside and outside the broadcast industry over the course of the current five-year waiver period in an effort to find a viable technical solution for automated creation and delivery of aural descriptions for visual non-textual emergency information.”

Congress, through the Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010 (CVAA), directed the FCC to identify methods to convey emergency information in a manner accessible to individuals who are blind or visually impaired. The FCC adopted its first rules on the issue in 2013 with a compliance deadline of 2015 but compliance was delayed by waivers until May 26, 2023, when the FCC granted another extension to the waiver.

After receiving comments from the NAB, SBE, ACB, AFB and others, the FCC ruled that “We decline at this time to require that broadcasters implement an interim manual solution at this time, as suggested by ACB and AFB. As discussed above, NAB alleges that in most instances emergency content provided in graphic displays is duplicative of emergency information provided in textual crawls and transmitted aurally on a secondary audio programming stream. We recognize concerns raised by commenters that mandating a manual solution could lead some broadcasters—particularly, broadcasters that serve smaller communities and may not have adequate staffing or resources—to forego the use of non-textual graphic displays altogether rather than risk a possible FCC penalty. Therefore, a requirement that broadcasters implement a manual solution could effectively result in the provision of less emergency information to the public. Nevertheless, we strongly encourage broadcasters to provide the critical details of graphically displayed emergency information through non-automated means whenever possible during the pendency of this waiver.”

The FCC granted the waiver with, however, a number of conditions and is requiring the NAB to submit quarterly status reports to the Media Bureau and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.

The FCC ordered that these reports shall, at a minimum, include the following elements: