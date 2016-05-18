FCC Debuts Online Consumer Complaint Data Center

WASHINGTON—The FCC has launched a new online Consumer Complaint Data Center to allow for greater transparency of consumer complaints that are received by the Commission. The public will be able to access consumer complaints and utilize tools to customize how they view the data.

The FCC will update the Consumer Complaint database daily with informal complaints. The database is organized by the service the consumer is complaining about—phone, TV, Internet, emergency and accessibility services—the method which the service is received, the issue, and the consumer’s general location information.

The database will feature individual complaints filed at the FCC since 2015. Consumers can track, search, sort and download information; built their own visualizations, charts and graphs; embed on other websites; and build applications, conduct analyses and perform research through an Application Programming Interface. The data center includes visualizations of communications issues profiled in the consumer complaints as well as geographic search features by city, state and zip code.

The Consumer Complaint Data Center can be found at www.fcc.gov/consumer-help-center-data.