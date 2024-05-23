FCC Commissioner Simington Announces Staff Changes

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission commissioner Nathan Simington has announced several staff changes with one departure from his office, one new addition and one promotion.

Marco Peraza, Commissioner Simington’s wireline advisor, departed the agency in early May of 2024.

Sara Rahmjoo joins the Office of Commissioner Simington as policy advisor and confidential assistant. She initially joined the Commissioner’s office as an intern in May 2023. Sara is a law student at Catholic University’s Columbus School of Law where she is working towards her J.D. with a concentration in Law and Technology. Prior to law school, she attended American University Kogod School of Business for her M.B.A.

Michael Sweeney, will stay on as policy advisor and handle matters before the Enforcement, Public Safety and Homeland Security and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureaus as well as cybersecurity and emerging technology issues. Prior to joining the Commissioner, Mr. Sweeney served in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. He has also served in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mr. Sweeney earned his bachelor’s from The George Washington University.

In addition, Adam Cassady, the Commissioner’s media advisor, will take on matters before the Wireline Competition Bureau in addition to his current duties covering the Media Bureau.

“I want to thank my outstanding colleague, Marco Peraza, whom I am sad to see leave our office,” said commissioner Simington. “Marco’s incredible work on wireline and security issues has been critical in helping the Commission advance the public interest. I sincerely thank Marco for his service. I also welcome Sara, and look forward to working with her and the benefit of her expertise, and congratulate Michael on his new role. It’s an exciting new chapter for my office.”