FCC Commissioner Rosenworcel Names New Staff

Washington, D.C. —FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has appointed Clint Odom to the position of policy director.



“I am excited that Clint is joining my office as policy director with primary responsibility for media issues,” said Rosenworcel. “Clint brings decades of telecommunications experience having served in both the public and private sector, including having previously served at the Federal Communications Commission from 1996 to 2001.”



Odom most recently served as deputy legislative director for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida. In this position he advised the Senator on matters concerning the committees on commerce, science and transportation; finance; budget; armed Services; and aging. He also served as legislative counsel for Senator Nelson from 2009-2012 and helped the Senator introduce and pass legislation protecting consumers from fraudulent caller ID practices.



Prior to serving as staff in the United States Senate, Odom served as vice president of Verizon’s government relations in Washington, D.C. and New Jersey. Before joining Verizon, he served as legal advisor to former FCC Chairman William E. Kennard, senior legal advisor to the Cable Services Bureau and attorney advisor in the Office of General Counsel and the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.



Prior to working at the FCC, Clint practiced law in the Washington, D.C., office of Dow Lohnes PLLC. Clint clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate of the Southern District of Mississippi.