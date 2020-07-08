FCC No Longer Accepting Filings at Headquarters

WASHINGTON—The FCC has announced it has permanently closed the filing window at the current FCC headquarters. In addition, the commission said that there will be no filing window located at its new headquarters, leaving only one place for hand-delivering files.

This decision was originally shared in an Order earlier this year and published in the Federal Register on June 30.

The new, and only, address for filing of paper documents will be at 9050 Junction Drive, Annapolis Junction, Md., 20701. When restrictions from COVID-19 are lifted, the filing window will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hand-carried filings will not be accepted outside of those hours, including ones for the commission’s secretary.

Other details for the updated filing policy include:

Originals and copies of each official filing must be held together with rubber bands or fasteners;

Hand-carried filings may not be submitted in envelopes or boxes;

“Stamp and return” copies will be provided as long as each individual filing is accompanied by a self-addressed, stamped return envelope;

Confidential documents should be clearly labeled as “Confidential” on the document and the cover letter; and

Documents intended to be received by specific staff members within Bureaus and Offices must be clearly labeled on the first page of the document or with a cover sheet indicating the destination

The FCC says that these changes are designed to boost security measures as it prepares for its upcoming relocation to its new headquarters (45 L St., NE, Washington, D.C., 20554) later this year.