FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Names Narda Jones Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced that in mid-April Narda Jones will return to the FCC and assume the role of Chief of Staff.

In addition, starting on April 4, Priscilla Delgado Argeris will serve as chief legal advisor, Rosenworcel announced.

“At a time when Congress has tasked the FCC with so many responsibilities, I am excited to welcome back Narda Jones to ensure we can meet our mission to connect everyone, everywhere. Her unique combination of skill, expertise, and record of service will be a major asset for my team and the agency as a whole,” said Rosenworcel.

“It’s no secret that the FCC regularly handles some of the most complicated technical, legal, and technological challenges of our time. Priscilla brings terrific skills and experience to her role, and I have no doubt that I and the agency will benefit greatly as a result,” said Rosenworcel.

Narda Jones rejoins the Federal Communications Commission from the White House where she was the director of legislative affairs for the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Prior to that, she was the senior technology policy advisor for the Democratic staff of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Transportation and Science. Ms. Jones started working in the United States Senate for Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington in 2014, after spending over a decade in senior roles in the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline and International Bureaus.

Jones also previously worked at the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office. In addition, she was part of the inaugural class of the AmeriCorps Legal Fellowship program and spent her fellowship time aiding homeless families secure housing and public benefits in St. Paul, Minnesota. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Jones is a graduate of Wesleyan University and Brooklyn Law School.

Priscilla Delgado Argeris joins the Chairwoman’s office from Meta Platforms, Inc. where she has focused on spectrum policy issues for the company across the globe. From 2012-2015, she previously served as then-Commissioner Rosenworcel’s legal advisor and senior legal advisor covering wireline and wireless issues for the office during her tenure.

Prior to joining the FCC, Argeris worked at the law firm Wiley Rein, where she focused regulatory and litigation matters involving federal and state communications law. Argeris received her undergraduate degree from Princeton University and her law degree from New York University School of Law.