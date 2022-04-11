FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to Hold Fireside Chat at 2022 NAB Show

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The 2022 NAB show has announced that Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will participate in a fireside chat on the 2022 NAB Show Main Stage on April 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Las Vegas, Nev.

The conversation between Rosenworcel and LeGeyt immediately following the NAB Show Welcome will discuss the Chairwoman’s priorities for 2022 and beyond, her thoughts about the state of the broadcasting industry and her approach to the complex issues facing the FCC.

“In today’s hyper-competitive media landscape, a regulatory framework that allows local radio and television stations to evolve, adapt and better serve their audiences is of vital importance,” said LeGeyt. “Broadcasters look forward to hearing from Chairwoman Rosenworcel about her role as the head of a critical agency and her outlook on the future of our industry.”

Rosenworcel was designated as acting FCC chair by President Joe Biden on January 21, 2021 and became permanent chair following her Senate confirmation for another five-year term in December 2021. She was first confirmed as an FCC commissioner in May 2012 after serving as senior communications counsel to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. She previously worked at the FCC for the Wireline Competition Bureau and as a senior aide to then-Commissioner Michael Copps.

LeGeyt became NAB’s president and CEO in January 2022 after serving as the organization’s chief operating officer. He joined NAB in 2011 and served as executive vice president of Government Relations from 2015-2020. Previously, LeGeyt served as the senior counsel to then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Patrick Leahy.

More information on the 2022 NAB Show between April 23-27 in Las Vegas can be found here (opens in new tab).