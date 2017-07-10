FCC Chairman to do Rural Mid-Atlantic Tour

xWASHINGTON– Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will be visiting three mid-Atlantic states next week, the commission said. His trip will begin in Wardensville, W.V., on Monday and end in Crownsville, Md., on Wednesday. During his tour, he will be making stops in West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland.



In particular, he will be meeting with rural broadband providers, entrepreneurs and small businesses to discuss how to work together to help close our nation’s digital divide. Along the way, Pai will also be holding events with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and representatives of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.