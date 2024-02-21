FCC Chair Rosenworcel Proposes New Emergency Alerts for Missing and Endangered Persons

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed that the FCC add a new alert option/code that would allow the system to deliver critical messages to the public over television and radio about missing and endangered persons.

In announcing the proposal, Rosenworcel said that adding a new “Missing and Endangered Persons” alert code to the nation’s Emergency Alert System would help law enforcement provide timely alerts to galvanize public attention to missing native and indigenous persons, as well as other groups, and build on efforts to collect comprehensive data on these cases. The alert option would be similar to the use of AMBER Alerts to help locate missing children.

“Law enforcement agencies successfully use AMBER Alerts on TV and radio to help mobilize public attention and recover abducted children,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “But we do not have a similar code in the Emergency Alert System dedicated to sounding the alarm over other missing and endangered persons, particularly the thousands of missing native and indigenous women who have disappeared from their homes never to be seen again. Creating a new ‘Missing and Endangered Persons’ alert category can close this gap, help ensure no person who is missing and in danger is left behind, and save lives.”

“Violence against Native people is a crisis, and far too many families and communities have suffered as a result,” added Senator Ben Ray Luján (D), New Mexico in a statement supporting the proposal. “The federal government must take more decisive action to properly notify their loved ones and locate these individuals to keep families together. I’m glad the FCC is taking necessary steps to establish an alert code for missing and endangered persons that will broadcast critical information that could save lives and prevent more harm to Native communities and Tribal Nations."

The FCC said that the draft proposal of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for the alerts was given to other commissioners on Feb. 21. They are expected to vote on it during the agency’s March 14, 2024, Open Meeting.

The draft proposal is expected to be publicly available on Feb. 22 at: www.fcc.gov/march-2024-open-commission-meeting .

The FCC also noted that alert originators, such as local public safety officials, use the Emergency Alert System by selecting from a group of fixed event codes based on the nature of the situation. For example, “CAE” signifies a Child Abduction Emergency, otherwise known as an AMBER Alert.

If adopted by a vote of the full Commission, the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, would seek public comment on creating a new “MEP” alert code for missing and endangered persons who do not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert. The proposal would also pose questions about the relationship of this potential new alerting category with the Wireless Emergency Alert system, which does not use event codes like the Emergency Alert System does.