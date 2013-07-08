FCC Approves Google's TV Bands Database System for Operation

Last week the FCC approved the Google TV Bands Database System. The approval is similar to those I've previously reported on – details are available in Public Notice DA 13-1472. With this grant, Google joins Spectrum Bridge and Telcordia Technologies as FCC-approved TV band database system administrators.



The approval of Google's TV bands database system may present some interesting opportunities because Google has access to the network infrastructure and the hardware, through its Motorola Mobility acquisition to either become a white space wireless ISP or partner with others to provide the service. We've seen evidence Google is interested in providing broadband connectivity where it hasn't been available – in South Africa and, more recently, through Project Loon. A white space WISP could provide competition to established wireless operators in areas where white space spectrum is available, typically outside urban areas which have another alternative. Wi-Fi from cable companies. Of course, all white space plans will depend on white spaces surviving the FCC repacking after the incentive auction.



