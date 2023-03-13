FCC Approves Dish 5G Test

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC has approved Dish’s request to conduct a 5G test in Yuma, Ariz.

The 5G testing in Yuma will utilize the 3GPP band n26 in frequency range 817-824/862-869 MHz and use spectrum owned by T-Mobile.

Dish has been building a 5G network and has rights to buy the spectrum from T-Mobile but has not laid out what, if anything, it would do with the spectrum .

Dish has until September to buy the spectrum for $3.59 billion and could be forced to pay T-Mobile $72 million and the U.S. government $360 million (opens in new tab) if it decides not to purchase the low-band spectrum.