FCC Approves Dish 5G Test
The test will utilize 800 Mhz spectrum owned by T-Mobile
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC has approved Dish’s request to conduct a 5G test in Yuma, Ariz.
The 5G testing in Yuma will utilize the 3GPP band n26 in frequency range 817-824/862-869 MHz and use spectrum owned by T-Mobile.
Dish has been building a 5G network and has rights to buy the spectrum from T-Mobile but has not laid out what, if anything, it would do with the spectrum.
Dish has until September to buy the spectrum for $3.59 billion and could be forced to pay T-Mobile $72 million and the U.S. government $360 million (opens in new tab) if it decides not to purchase the low-band spectrum.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.