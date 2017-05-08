FCC Approves Airborne Broadband Tests

SIMI VALLEY, CA.—Airborne Wireless Network announced it has been granted an experimental operating certificate by the Federal Communications Commission for ground- and flight-testing its airborne broadband demo system. AWN said it is testing to develop something it calls the “Infinitus Super Highway,” the company’s patented air-to-air communication system.



The FCC approval will allow the company to conduct testing on the ground and over its intended flight test operating area near Roswell, N.M. As part of the tests, the company will utilize two Boeing testbed aircraft and pass broadband data between each aircraft inflight and a ground station, in a first of its kind air-to-air and air-to-ground meshed network link.



The experimental license information is in FCC file number 0378-EX-ST-2017X.