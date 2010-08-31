FCC Appeals Indecency Ruling

The FCC and the Dept. of Justice are appealing July’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision that struck down the commission’s indecency rules as “unconstitutionally vague.”



In a petition made public late last week, the commission said the Court’s ruling could invalidate the commission’s regulations controlling indecency on the airwaves and that it had essentially “ignored” the facts of the case, which were specifically about profanities uttered during an awards show on Fox in 2004.



Broadcasting & Cable has the story.