FCC Announces White Space Database Manager Workshop



The FCC released a Public Notice (DA 11-404) announcing a workshop on March 10, 2011 at the Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) Laboratory facility for the entities that have been conditionally designed at TV bands device administrators.



The workshop will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will address topics including:



The construction of the database(s), including its contents. Sharing of information among the databases The determination of available channels



The FCC will also provide information on the required security provisions and the database trial periods.



Each database administrator is required to attend (see the Public Notice for the list) and may have up to two representatives present. The meeting is open to other interested parties, but the Public Notice warned that "due to space limitations the number of attendees may be limited" and will be allowed through registration on a first-come, first-served basis.



Everyone attending must register by sending a request to the OET staff listed in the Public Notice.



