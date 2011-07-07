FCC announces Open Meeting agenda

A Report and Order to make possible more effective emergency response systems is on the agenda for the next Open Meeting of the Federal Communications Commission to be held July 12 in Washington, D.C.

The Report and Order is intended to ensure 911 call centers continue receiving precise E911 location information. The commission also will consider a Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking aimed at making E911 location more accurate and ensuring VoIP and other new voice communications technologies are more reliable.

The other items on the commission's agenda include a Notice of Proposed Rule Making asking for comment on the effect of the Local Community Radio Act on future licensing of low power FM and FM translators and a rulemaking proceeding to protect consumers by making it easier for them to detect and prevent unauthorized changes to their phone bills.