FCC Activated Disaster Information Reporting System for Hurricane Harvey

WASHINGTON—The FCC is offering its support to the communities affected by Hurricane Harvey by having its Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau activate the Disaster Information Reporting System. DIRS is a voluntary, web-based system that communication providers can use to report communications infrastructure status and situational awareness information during crises.

Communication providers in Louisiana and Texas—broadcasters, cable operators, wireless and wireline telecommunication providers—are being asked to submit and update information through DIRS regarding the status of their communications equipment, restoration efforts and power. The information can be submitted through www.fcc.gov/nors/disaster. Daily reports are requested at 10 a.m. until DIRS is deactivated. Providers who haven’t previously submitted to DIRS must provide contact information and obtain a user ID to access DIRS.

Louisiana counties where DIRS has been activated include: Acadia, Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne and Vermilion.

Texas counties include: Aransas, Atascosa, Bee, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Duval, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kleberg, Lavaca, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, McMullen, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, Wharton, Willacy and Wilson.