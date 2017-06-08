Facebook Live Closed Captioning Makes Videos More Accessible
MENLO PARK, CALIF.—In an effort to make Facebook more accessible to those with disabilities, the social media network has added closed captioning capabilities to its Facebook Live broadcasts. Non-live videos previously had this ability, but using an automated captioning tool, closed captioning is now available for those who want to include it.
