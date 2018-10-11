Facebook, AWS Elemental Among New NAB PILOT Members

WASHINGTON--NAB has announced several new members of its PILOT program, which promotes technology collaboration between broadcasters and educators, advocates and companies.

The new members include AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services Company; Facebook Journalism Project; and Xperi. Members of PILOT collaborate with broadcasters to define key areas for development of innovative technologies and services for media companies with a focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning; augmented and virtual reality; platform engagement; multi-platform measurement; the connected car; and Next Gen TV.

AWS Elemental is an Amazon Web Services company that combines deep video expertise with the power and scale of the cloud to provide nimble, flexible software-based video processing and delivery solutions. With AWS Elemental, customers can harness the elasticity of the cloud when needed, on demand and with pay as you go services.

Facebook Journalism Project (FJP) was created in January 2017 to establish stronger ties between Facebook and the news industry. FJP works to collaboratively develop new products and provide tools and training for journalists through partnerships and programs with news organizations.

Xperi Corporation creates technology solutions in areas such as premium audio, automotive, broadcast, mobile computing and communications, memory and data storage, among others. Xperi Corporation brands include DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera.

PILOT members will also participate in NAB technology program development, conventions and networking events. Other PILOT members include Accenture, Avis Budget Group, Frankly, Google, IBM, Lakana, Nielsen, and Oath.