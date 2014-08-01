E.W. Scripps-Journal TV Station Group
CINCINNATTI—E.W. Scripps and Milwaukee’s Journal Communications swapped TV stations and newspapers this week. Journal retained the newspaper business, while E.W. Scripps gained 12 TV stations in nine markets. It also gained 35 radio stations.
Journals shareholders got a 0.5176 share of E.W. Scripps and a 0.195 share of the new Journal newspaper business per old Journal share.
The deal makes E.W. Scripps the fifth largest TV station group in the United States, covering 18 percent of U.S. TV households.
E.W. Scripps Stations
KERO, ABC, Bakersfield, Calif.
KZKC-LP, Axteca America, Bakersfield, Calif.
KGTV, ABC, San Diego, Calif.
KZSD, Axteca America, San Diego, Calif.
KJRH, NBC, Tulsa, Okla.
KMCI, Indie, Lawrence, Kans.
KSHB, NBC, Kansas City, Mo.
WMYD, MyNetwork Detroit
WXYZ, ABC, Detroit
KMGH, ABC, Denver
KZCO-, KZCS- and KZFC-LP, Azteca Colorado, Denver
KNXV, ABC, Phoenix
WCPO, ABC, Cincinnati
WEWS, ABC, Cleveland
WFTS, ABC, Tampa, Fla.
WKBW, ABC, Buffalo, N.Y.
WMAR, ABC, Baltimore
WPTV, NBC, West Palm Beach, Fla.
WRTV, ABC, Indianapolis
Journal Communications Stations to join E.W. Scripps
KIVI, ABC, Boise, Idaho
KNIN, Fox, Boise Idaho
WFTX, Fox, Fort Myers, Fla.
WACY, MyNetwork, Green Bay, Wis.
WGBA, NBC, Green Bay, Wis.
WSYM, Fox, Lansing, Mich.
KTNV, ABC, Las Vegas
WTMJ, NBC, Milwaukee
WTVF, CBS, Nashville
KMTV, ABC, Omaha, Neb.
KGUN, ABC, Tucson, Ariz.
KWBA, CW, Tucson, Ariz.
See details at Journal’s flagship newspaper website, theMilwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox