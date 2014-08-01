Trending

E.W. Scripps-Journal TV Station Group

CINCINNATTI—E.W. Scripps and Milwaukee’s Journal Communications swapped TV stations and newspapers this week. Journal retained the newspaper business, while E.W. Scripps gained 12 TV stations in nine markets. It also gained 35 radio stations.

Journals shareholders got a 0.5176 share of E.W. Scripps and a 0.195 share of the new Journal newspaper business per old Journal share.

The deal makes E.W. Scripps the fifth largest TV station group in the United States, covering 18 percent of U.S. TV households.

E.W. Scripps Stations
KERO, ABC, Bakersfield, Calif.
KZKC-LP, Axteca America, Bakersfield, Calif.

KGTV, ABC, San Diego, Calif.
KZSD, Axteca America, San Diego, Calif.

KJRH, NBC, Tulsa, Okla.

KMCI, Indie, Lawrence, Kans.
KSHB, NBC, Kansas City, Mo.

WMYD, MyNetwork Detroit
WXYZ, ABC, Detroit

KMGH, ABC, Denver
KZCO-, KZCS- and KZFC-LP, Azteca Colorado, Denver

KNXV, ABC, Phoenix


WCPO, ABC, Cincinnati

WEWS, ABC, Cleveland

WFTS, ABC, Tampa, Fla.

WKBW, ABC, Buffalo, N.Y.

WMAR, ABC, Baltimore

WPTV, NBC, West Palm Beach, Fla.

WRTV, ABC, Indianapolis

Journal Communications Stations to join E.W. Scripps
KIVI, ABC, Boise, Idaho
KNIN, Fox, Boise Idaho

WFTX, Fox, Fort Myers, Fla.

WACY, MyNetwork, Green Bay, Wis.
WGBA, NBC, Green Bay, Wis.

WSYM, Fox, Lansing, Mich.

KTNV, ABC, Las Vegas

WTMJ, NBC, Milwaukee

WTVF, CBS, Nashville

KMTV, ABC, Omaha, Neb.

KGUN, ABC, Tucson, Ariz.
KWBA, CW, Tucson, Ariz.

See details at Journal’s flagship newspaper website, theMilwaukee Journal Sentinel.