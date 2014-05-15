EVS XT3 Server Supports Grass Valley High Frame Rate Cameras

The EVS XT3 slow-motion controller now works in tandem with Grass Valley LDX HiSpeed (LDX HS) 3X and LDX XtremeSpeed (LDX XS) 6X Super Slow-Motion cameras. The integration between the EVS XT3 server and Grass Valley's XtremeSpeed cameras is the result of a joint effort between the EVS and Grass Valley development teams.

Liège, Belgium – EVS has announced that its EVS XT3 live video production server has been configure to offer full support for the LDX HiSpeed (LDX HS) 3X and LDX XtremeSpeed (LDX XS) 6X Super Slow-Motion cameras from Grass Valley. Existing XT3 customers can integrate these cameras into their existing workflow without the need for any additional equipment or extra cost.

Broadcast Solutions, a remote production company in Singapore, is planning to use its XT3 servers in tandem with the LDX XtremeSpeed cameras to offer unique 6x Super Motion replays to its customers.

EVS XT3 servers have supported 3G operations since 2011 enabling easy integration with other high-speed camera systems, such as the Vision Research Phantom camera. By adding support for the Grass Valley LDX 6X High Speed Super Slow Motion camera, live Super slow-motion replays can now be fully managed and controlled via EVS Multicam LSM software.

The integration between the EVS XT3 server and Grass Valley's XtremeSpeed cameras is the result of a joint effort between the EVS and Grass Valley development teams. As a result, the EVS operator in the mobile production truck can control the Super Slow Motion feed from a LDX 6X HS or LDX XS camera, managing live replays with the same level of ease and accuracy as with any other HD camera. The operator can adjust variable speed levels from -400 to +400% percent for instant replays and creating highlight clips. The integration also allows production teams to benefit from the unique EVS SDTI and Gigabit Ethernet media sharing network, enabling advanced content management and exchange with postproduction and highlight creation teams.

EVS XT3 servers are built on a fully open architecture, allowing tight integration with all existing Super, Ultra and HyperMotion camera system on the market.