EVS launches European newsroom in a box tour

EVS, a Belgian maker of broadcast and media production systems, is this week launching its 'Newsroom in a Box' tour through Europe and the Middle East. Taking in 13 cities from 24 May to 24 June, EVS will present Xedio Flash, its recently launched all-in-one news production package offering a plug-and-play toolkit for multiple fast turnaround production operations.Xedio Flash is an end-to-end system providing fast access to media and seamless integration with Avid and Apple post-production tools, as well as the most popular newsroom control systems.

Xedio Flash is a transportable, complete newsroom package including news feed ingest, ENG file import capability, scalable central NAS, on-the-fly timeline editing, format-agnostic media management applications and instant playout without rendering.