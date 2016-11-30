Evertz Heads to a Public Cloud With Discovery

SILVER SPRING, MD.—Discovery Communications is making an effort to move its linear playout and core master control functions to the public cloud thanks to a new partnership with Evertz. Using software and IP-based products from Evertz, Discovery can host and operate all its core services required for linear playout channel in the public cloud.

Discovery will deploy Evertz’ Mediator-X media asset management and automation system as well as the OvertureRT-LIVE-VM virtualized channel playout engine. The Mediator-X workflow engine optimizes the preparation and distribution of content for both linear and non-linear playout applications, and incorporates advanced infrastructure management features for controlling dynamic spin up/down of virtualized services. Operating in a virtualized cloud environment, the OvertureRT-LIVE-VM provides a linear playout engine with traditional master control functionality, advanced branding capabilities and support for live events.

Both the Mediator-X and Overture-RT-LIVE-VM operate on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. Using the Mediator-X system, along with Evertz’ Magnum SDVN and VistaLink Pro software, the Discovery operations staff have control capabilities for both on-premise and cloud-based services. Magnum SDVN provides system control and routing, while VistaLink Pro provides network management and monitoring for the system.

Evertz is a media asset management, automation and IP playout technology provider.