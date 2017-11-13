ETRS Form Three Due
WASHINGTON—Don’t forget: today (Nov. 13) is the deadline for EAS participants to filethe detailed post-test data sought by ETRS Form Three.
The national test was held Sept. 27. Form Two was due that same day, but stations that have not submitted it should still do so.
Last week, stations were required to submit multilingual EAS plans to state SECCs.��
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox