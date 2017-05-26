Ethos Media Picks Up Panasonic AG-UX180 Cams for Live Production

NEWARK, N.J.—Serving the Dallas and Fort Worth markets, Ethos Media has been handling live event productions for local churches, theatrical and concert venues and corporate projects with its recently acquired Panasonic AG-UX180 4K camcorders. Ethos’ trio of cameras is primarily used for weekly services at the Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, Texas.

The AG-UX180 offers 4K recording, a large sensor, image stabilization and a long battery life. Ethos is able to use the cameras to record internally while also sending out a feed for a live-edit. External attachments, such as a zoom controller or external monitor, can be easily hooked up to the camera as well.

Ethos reportedly records in both 1080 and 4K formats with the AG-UX180 cameras, dependent on the project.