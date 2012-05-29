ESPN STAR Sports and SingTel announce joint London Olympic coverage plans

Olympic Games fans in Singapore and the surrounding regions are in for a treat later this year, after ESPN STAR Sports announced its bumper broadcast coverage of the London 2012 Olympic Games on SingTel's mio TV, providing round-the-clock coverage of the Games across 13 channels, with free access for all subscribers for the duration of the Games that take place July 27 — August 12.

ESPN STAR Sports will deliver more than 3,200 hours of coverage across its channels. This includes 24-hour coverage on channels ESPN, STAR Sports, ESPNEWS during the Games, and for the first time ever, 10 dedicated high-definition ESPN STAR Sports channels covering the Olympic Games with live and first-run coverage.

Manu Sawhney, Managing Director, ESPN STAR Sports, said, "We are very pleased to present the most comprehensive coverage of the London 2012 Olympic Games in partnership with SingTel on mio TV. This is the first time fans in Singapore will have access to such a wide coverage of the Olympic Games, which not only includes round the clock coverage on our core networks ESPN, STAR Sports and ESPNEWS, but 10 new additional ESPN STAR Sports channels showcasing action from London 2012.”

ESPN STAR Sports will also feature extensive programming leading up to the Games, with historical Olympic Games archive footage chronicling the last two decades, and a host of shows and documentaries that will provide valuable insights to the Olympic Games.

The London 2012 Games is set to be the biggest sporting event this summer given the interest across Asia. The long awaited and highly anticipated event is expected to receive robust viewership, covering 302 events in 26 sports and featuring over 10,000 athletes from more than 200 countries around the world.