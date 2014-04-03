ESPN Equips New Studio With Sony Cameras

BRISTOL, CONN.

Sports network ESPN is in the final stages of readying its newest studio facility, "Digital Center 2," for operations. The operation will feature a complement of 40 of Sony’s latest high-definition multiformat cameras, including 29 Sony HDC-2400s and 11 Sony HDC-P1s.

"Digital Center 2 will launch as a full 1080/60P facility, and we have chosen Sony for our studio cameras," said Kevin Stolworthy, ESPN’s senior vice president of content and information technology. "ESPN’s DC 2 camera roll-out continues its long-standing use of Sony HD production technology. Sony HDC series cameras are already in use across several ESPN operations, including Los Angeles Production Center, Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World, The Longhorn Network and various remote operations."

Stolworthy noted that the new 193,000 square-foot production facility will serve as a central hub for a variety of ESPN programming and will also function as an integration point for live events and content that’s developed for the Internet and mobile viewing devices.



ESPN has set May 2014 as the target for the inaugural broadcast from "Digital Center 2."