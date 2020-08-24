ESPN Debuts Las Vegas Studio

LAS VEGAS & BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN is setting up shop in Las Vegas, as the sports network has partnered with Caesars Entertainment for a new studio space that is debuting on Aug. 24 and will be the new home to ESPN’s “Daily Wager” starting Sept. 8.

The studio, which resides in the LINQ Hotel + Experience, is intended to be the home of ESPN’s sports-betting content, including “Daily Wager” and a sports-betting-themed digital show launching this fall.

ESPN’s new facility is 6,000 square feet and features three studios, 12 cameras—including two robotic cameras—and ESPN’s REMI production workflow with 24 transmit and receive paths to ESPN control rooms and technical operations around the country. ESPN says that this is its first facility to be fully capable to support native 4K, and is set to launch in 1080p.

“Our new studio with Caesars is ideally located in the middle of The Strip and has been designed and built out with state-of-the-art UHD 4K-capable technology, a first for ESPN,” said Chris Calcinari, senior vice president of remote production operations, ESPN & ABC Sports. “We will leverage this technology and our innovative REMI production model to serve this growing audience of sports fans with the quality content for which ESPN is known.”

In addition to the original content that ESPN will host through the studio, the space will play a role during major sporting events taking place in Las Vegas.