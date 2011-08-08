ESPN 3D Announces College Football Schedule



BRISTOL, CONN: ESPN has announced its 3D regular season college football line-up. The stereoscopic sports net doubled the number of regular season offerings this year thanks to a sponsorship extension by Sony. For Sony, the timing of the season coincides with the holiday shopping period, when most TVs are sold. The deal allows ESPN to lock down games earlier this year.



This year’s 3D coverage will kick off with two games in five days over Labor Day weekend, when the University of Las Vegas goes to Wisconsin, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and Miami plays Maryland on Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The network will increase its post-season coverage this year with the return of the Allstate BCS National Championship Game on Mon., Jan. 9, at 8:30 p.m. as well as five additional bowl games.









